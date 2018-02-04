Southeastern Women's Hoops Gets Home Win

DURANT, OK. – Southeastern shot 83.3 percent in the fourth quarter en route to an 83-74 win over Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday afternoon in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



The win lifts the Savage Storm to 9-11 overall and 7-8 in Great American Conference play.



Sa'Liesha Hunter turned in a double-double all on offense to lead the way, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting while also dishing out a game-high 10 assists.



Emem David and Courtney Brady each added 13 points in the effort, while Taten Hyde chipped in 10.



The Storm shot 54.5 percent from the floor for the game, hitting 9-of-18 from three point range and added a perfect 14-of-14 mark at the free throw line.



Defensively, David wrapped up a double-double of her own with a game-high 11 rebounds as SE held a 33-to-26 edge on the glass for the contest.



David scored the game's first five points and the Storm never trailed, using an 8-0 run late in the first quarter to go up 25-12 before taking a 25-14 lead into the first break.



UAM closed the gap to six points in the second quarter, but a 9-2 run capped by a Brady three would put the Storm back ahead 41-28 before taking a 43-34 lead to the halftime break.



A 10-2 Cotton Blossom run in the third quarter would make the game as close as it had been at 54-50, but a pair of David free throws would end the quarter with the Storm up 56-50.



That would turn into a 9-0 run as the SE lead ballooned back to 13 points and UAM would get no closer than eight points as the Storm held on for an 83-74 win.





