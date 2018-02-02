'Roos Split with Colorado College

’Roo Women Overcome Cold Shooting to Top Tigers

SHERMAN, Texas – The Austin College women’s basketball team got 19 points and 20 rebounds from Bryce Frank and the ‘Roos overcame shooting just 33.3% from the field to top Colorado College 71-54 on Friday night in Hughey Gym. The ‘Roos are now 16-5 overall and 9-1 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

The ‘Roos got off to a hot start, with Ann Savage knocking down a pair of threes while Addison Walling and Kacie West each buried a trey of their own. Reagan Chiaverini’s triple gave Austin College a 19-6 advantage with 3:15 left in the opening quarter, but the Tigers would close with an 8-2 run to cut it to a 21-14 difference after the first.

Walling knocked down another trey to get the second quarter started, but Colorado College fought back and pulled to within three at 24-21 on a Casey Torbet triple. However, Meghan Lewis answered with a three of her own to make it 27-21 with 6:08 left before halftime. Austin College got the lead to seven at 34-27 but McKenzee Gertz hit a three to trim it to a four-point game, and that’s where things would stand after two quarters.

Torbet and Gertz each hit a trey to open up the third quarter to give the Tigers a 36-34 lead, but Frank scored six in a row and Caitlyn Collins swished a three to give Austin College a 43-38 advantage with 4:36 left in the third. Gertz would hit another three to pull the Tigers to within two, but Chiaverini scored to make it 47-43 heading into the fourth.

Walling hit a jumper and Frank scored four quick points to give the ‘Roos some breathing room, and Lewis converted a three-point-play to put Austin College on top 56-46 with 5:41 remaining. From there, the ‘Roos would hit 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the final two minutes, and a bucket by Collins sealed things with 12 seconds left.

The 20-rebound performance by Frank was the second time in the last three games she’s notched at least 20 boards, and with 19 points that makes her fifth straight double-double. She added three blocked shots and two steals in the win. Savage finished with 12 points and handed out seven assists while coming away with three steals, and Lewis scored 10 points with four steals to round out the ‘Roos in double-figures in the scoring column.

Torbet scored 14 points with nine rebounds and Gertz added 13 points and eight boards, while Jade Odom scored 10 points with eight rebounds for the Tigers. Colorado College shot 37.3% from the field but 53.3% from three-point range.

Austin College had a 44-36 advantage on the glass, while forcing the Tigers into 19 turnovers. The ‘Roos also hit 17-of-18 from the free throw line in the game.

The ‘Roos are back in action in Hughey Gym when they host the University of Dallas with tipoff set for 6:00 p.m.

Austin College Men Fall Short Against Colorado College

SHERMAN, Texas – The Austin College men’s basketball team battled back and forth with visiting Colorado College all game but the Tigers pulled away in the final minutes to hand the ‘Roos a 71-64 loss on Friday night in Hughey Gym. The ‘Roos are now 4-17 overall and 2-8 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

Both teams struggled to find an offensive rhythm early, with the score knotted at six points apiece four minutes into the game. An Austin Wells three pointer gave the ‘Roos a 12-11 edge with 11:10 remaining, and after the Tigers grabbed a 15-14 lead, Josh Hardwick’s three with 8:38 left gave the ‘Roos a 17-15 advantage. After the ‘Roos took a 22-19 lead, the Tigers would respond with seven unanswered to go ahead 26-22, and Colorado College held a 28-25 lead heading into the locker room.

Kameron Hill knotted things up early in the second half with a three to make it 34 apiece, and Wells, Kam Hogan, and Hill again hit threes to put Austin College ahead 43-38 with 15:43 left in the game. Eric Houska scored eight in a row for Colorado College to put the Tigers on top 46-43, but the ‘Roos wouldn’t go away and a basket by Zachary Nickens gave Austin College a 49-48 edge midway through the second half.

The two teams traded baskets with Michael Holland scoring to give Austin College a 55-54 lead with six and a half minutes remaining, but six straight points for the Tigers made it a 60-55 game with 4:05 on the clock.

The lead grew to eight before Austin College managed to trim it to a 65-61 deficit on a pair of free throws by Justice Mercadel with 1:58 left, and a three-point-play by Mercadel got the ‘Roos to within three at 67-64 with 51 seconds remaining. However, that’s as close as things would get and the Tigers would add four late free throws to ice the game

Hogan and Mercadel each scored 14 to pace Austin College, with Hogan adding five assists and two steals while Mercadel grabbed five boards and came away with two steals of his own. Hill finished with 13 points as the only other ‘Roo to reach double-digits.

Cooxooeii Black led all scorers with 23 points and pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for Colorado College, and Houska finished with 19 for the Tigers.

Austin College will be looking to bounce back tomorrow when they host the University of Dallas with tip time set for 4:00 p.m.

Austin College athletic teams participate as a member of the NCAA Division III and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.