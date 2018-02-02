Denison police warn of prepaid card scams

Police said scammers often request prepaid credit cards like this. (KTEN)

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- New year, new scams. Police say the first months of the year are the hottest time for criminals trying to cash in on your tax refund.

On Thursday, a Denison man reported that he was scammed by a person claiming to be a U.S. Marshal who was seeking a penalty for failing to show up for jury duty.

The victim provided the "marshal" with a $2,000 Green Dot prepaid credit card.

Denison police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said this is a typical scheme.

"If you don't know who this person is, then you need to question that and make some phone calls," he said. "Don't send any money until you know who they are."

A Denison woman recently lost nearly $40,000 in a different scenario.

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she received a call to enter a homeowner's lottery.

"Then he called back a month later and said I won $5 million. And we said, 'fantastic!'"

The catch: She had to pay $7,000 to get the prize, and the more they talked, the more that figure increased.

Eventually, the scammer told the woman she needed to put $40,000 on a Best Buy card. Despite uncertainty, she complied.

"I had questions in the back of my mind," she said. "It just wasn't right, but again, $5 million is a lot of money."

The scammer never delivered her supposed lottery cash, and she realized she will never see that money again.

"It crosses my mind every day as to what happened, and I am so upset at myself," she said.