Two safe after fire burns Pottsboro residence - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Two safe after fire burns Pottsboro residence

Posted: Updated:
Fire burned a home on Atlantic Street in Pottsboro. (KTEN) Fire burned a home on Atlantic Street in Pottsboro. (KTEN)

POTTSBORO, Texas -- Two people escaped without injury when a house caught fire in Pottsboro on Friday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze in the 200 block of Atlantic Street.

Authorities said homes on either side of the burning residence were threatened, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.