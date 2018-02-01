Southeastern Rides Second Half Wave to Victory

DURANT, Okla. - Southeastern shot 54.2 percent from behind the arc and had a pair of 20-point scorers as they rallied from a halftime deficit to pick up a 92-82 victory over Southern Arkansas on Thursday night in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.



The win lifts the Savage Storm to 10-9 overall on the year and 9-5 in Great American Conference play.



"Even though we only shot 38%-39% in the first half," said head coach Kelly Green, "I kind of felt like we were on fire. Our shooting percentage was so bad because we couldn't make our layups. We missed about three or four layups inside, probably more. They were in such a good rhythm in the first half. We tried something a little different and it didn't work very well. "



"We're changing our defenses a little bit," he continued, "But we have to do a better job because they were really flowing."



Jett Jobe hit five threes and went 10-of-12 at the free throw line on his way to a game-high 27 points, while DJ Henderson went 4-of-5 from behind the arc and 6-of-8 from the floor on his way to 22 points off the bench.



Kevin Buckingham also cracked double-digits with 17.



Adam Dworsky triggered the offense with a game-high 13 assists, while adding six points and six rebounds, while A'Torey Everett added eight points and Myles Nesbitt chipped in seven.



The Storm shot 44.1 percent from the field for the game, hitting 50.0 percent in the second half, and really clicked from long range, hitting 13-of-24 from three-point range.



SE held a 38-to-34 edge on the boards, led by six rebounds each from Dworsky and Buckingham.



Both teams came out on fire, with Southeastern paced by Kevin Buckingham early as he dropped 13 of the team's first 15 points before handing the hot hand to Henderson who scored 11 of SE's next 14 points as the teams battle back and forth and the Storm taking a 30-27 lead with 9:00 to play in the half.



The lead was still three points with 7:08 when SE's offense cooled and SAU reeled off an 8-0 run to take a 37-32 lead.



The Storm would close to within a possession, but an 11-2 Mulerider run would put the visitors up 50-39 before Jobe hit a pair of free throws with :03 to play to close to 50-41 at halftime.



Southeastern bounced back strong to open the second half as it opened the second half on a 17-4 run, capped by a trio of Everett free throws, as the Storm shot 60 percent and hit a pair of threes in that span to erase a nine point deficit and take a 58-54 lead with 14:43 to go.



SAU would regain the lead briefly at 61-59, but an 8-0 run capped by pair of Henderson free throws would put the Storm back in front for good at 67-61.



The SE lead would grow as large as 11 points before the Muleriders rallied to within six points, but the Storm would hit 7-of-9 free throws in the final 1:11 to preserve a 92-82 win.