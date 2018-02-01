Sherman students create anti-bullying artwork

Perrin Learning Center student Juan Reyes is one of eight students selected to create anti-bullying messages. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- Bullying is an ongoing concern for many school districts across Texoma.

Students at Perrin Learning Center in Sherman are choosing raise awareness of the problem by turning blank canvases into beautiful artwork.

Each creation contains anti-bullying messages meant to inspire and to give a voice. It's an idea that came to life by Painting With a Twist owner Tedra Franklin.

"Sometimes they don't feel like they have that voice," she said. "As an artist and a studio owner, it's nice to see art give them that voice."

Students competed to participate in the program after submitting anti-bullying messages to be contained in the artwork.

Teachers selected eight winners to paint their messages.

"I know a lot of people don't get to do this, so I feel like I get to speak up for them," student Juan Reyes said.

Some classmates said they have first-hand experience with bullies.

"I wrote: 'Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations,'" Bailey Valles said. "My life has been kinda tough... being bullied was just rough. It was for how I looked and just superficial stuff."

But now these students are able to make a difference, saying what needs to be said about bullying with the power of paint.

"You never know what people are internalizing and what struggles they have," Franklin said. "Sometimes just walking down a hallway and you're having a bad day and you might see something that maybe rings true with you, and to maybe know that one of your peers wrote that and you really connect with that, and feel like it's lifting you up."

The paintings will be displayed all over the Perrin Learning Center campus to lift up and inspire others to speak out about bullying.