Two fires keep Denison crews busy

DENISON, Texas -- Two fires in Denison broke out at about the same time on Thursday afternoon, keeping emergency crews busy.

A faulty garage light fixture sparked a house fire in the 500 block of Dean Drive.

The call for help went out around 1 o'clock. Firefighters said the flames resulted in smoke damage in both the garage and the residence.

Just three miles away, sparks from a welder's torch triggered a grass fire in the 3800 block of South Fannin Avenue.

Both Denison and Sherman firefighters answered the call for help. We're told that sparks flew into the yard and spread for about a quarter mile before firefighters were able to get a handle on it.

Officials across Texoma have either banned or discouraged any outdoor burning or welding activities because of gusty winds, low humidity and dry vegetation.