Ardmore massage parlor busted; one arrest

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Kim Buidang was arrested in a bust at an Ardmore massage parlor. (Carter County Jail) Kim Buidang was arrested in a bust at an Ardmore massage parlor. (Carter County Jail)
The Singapore Massage Parlor in Ardmore has been shut down. (KTEN) The Singapore Massage Parlor in Ardmore has been shut down. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- One person was taken into custody in a prostitution bust in Ardmore.

Police said the Wednesday arrest at the Singapore Massage Parlor was part of an undercover operation after investigators determined that the facility at 2015 West Broadway was offering more than massages.

Kim Buidang, 60, was arrested.

"We got with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and set up a sting operation -- a joint effort from both our agency and theirs," Ardmore police spokesman Capt. Keith Ingle said.

The state fire marshal's office also condemned the massage parlor's building at Tiffany Plaza, saying it was not up to code.

