Homeless census shows growing numbers in Texoma

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
Bella Robertson, 6, explained her chemotherapy: "They have to put a needle in me... hook me up to an IV."More >>
Bella Robertson, 6, explained her chemotherapy: "They have to put a needle in me... hook me up to an IV."More >>
Ronnie Wentling lives in Sherman. In a tent. "It's been kinda like a trap," he said.More >>
Ronnie Wentling lives in Sherman. In a tent. "It's been kinda like a trap," he said.More >>
"At this point, there's still a lot of pieces to put together and other people to arrest," Lt. Heath Wester said.More >>
"At this point, there's still a lot of pieces to put together and other people to arrest," Lt. Heath Wester said.More >>
A Red Flag Warning was in effect until 7 p.m. for the western sector of Texoma.More >>
A Red Flag Warning was in effect until 7 p.m. for the western sector of Texoma.More >>
The higher prices are the result of State Question 792, approved by voters in 2016.More >>
The higher prices are the result of State Question 792, approved by voters in 2016.More >>
"We are creating a unique foster home for displaced girls ages 12 to 17," explained Susie Holamon, president of the North Texas Geary Girls Ranch.More >>
"We are creating a unique foster home for displaced girls ages 12 to 17," explained Susie Holamon, president of the North Texas Geary Girls Ranch.More >>
Three people were wounded by gunfire Sunday night at Club 580 near Hugo.More >>
Three people were wounded by gunfire Sunday night at Club 580 near Hugo.More >>
When it comes to fighting the flu, there are natural alternatives available to more familiar medications.More >>
When it comes to fighting the flu, there are natural alternatives available to more familiar medications.More >>
"Critical fire weather and worsening drought have created an increased risk for devastating wildfires," Gov. Mary Fallin said.More >>
"Critical fire weather and worsening drought have created an increased risk for devastating wildfires," Gov. Mary Fallin said.More >>
The county spent $1.76 million less than they had budgeted for in 2017; that's about 4 percent of the total budget.More >>
The county spent $1.76 million less than they had budgeted for in 2017; that's about 4 percent of the total budget.More >>