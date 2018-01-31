Homeless census shows growing numbers in Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas -- Ronnie Wentling lives in Sherman.

In a tent.

"It's been kinda like a trap," he said. "Tried to work jobs and do stuff, and new rules, and I tried to get help.

According to the Texas Homeless Network, a person is considered homeless if they are living in an emergency shelter, transitional housing, rapid re-housing, a safe haven and even in permanent supportive housing.

New numbers released Wednesday show that homelessness is on the rise in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson counties. More than 300 people are without a permanent home, along with more than 200 in the Sherman Independent School District.

"We actually had teams going out, to homeless camps and other places where we know homeless individuals are," said Bob Rhoden of the Texoma Community Center.

The census of sheltered and unsheltered homeless people was conducted on a single night in January, essentially providing a snapshot of what homelessness looks like on a single night in our community.

The count also gives the Texoma Homeless Commission the data it needs to apply for an emergency shelter grant from the state to help people like Ronnie Wentling get off the streets.

"Here lately this year it's been kind of hard," he said. "I'm kinda just burned out."

We're told the homeless numbers are preliminary and don't include jails, hospitals, or VA hospitals. The official total will be released by the State of Texas at a later date.