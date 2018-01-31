Marietta girl sings as she battles brain tumor

Bella Robertson said she enjoys singing the National Anthem. (KTEN)

Bella Robertson with her parents Aaron and Amber Robertson. (KTEN)

Bella Robertson, 6, is undergoing chemotherapy for an inoperable brain tumor. (KTEN)

A Texoma kindergarten student who is battling a brain tumor won't let the cancer keep her from belting out a tune.

Bella Robertson's performance of the National Anthem at a Turner High School basketball game recently went viral.

"I sing it everywhere, almost," the six-year-old Marietta kindergarten student said. "I love the American flag."

Bella turned six this month, and her cancer diagnosis is not holding this family down.

Bella had been born prematurely because her mother needed heart surgery.

Months later, Bella's grandmother noticed one of her eyes pointed inward. Doctors confirmed the cancer diagnosis.

"Life was perfect, and it was all fun," said her mom, Amber Robertson. "She never had a diaper rash... nothing. I mean, took formula, no doctor's visits except for regular ones."

Now, chemotherapy is a regular part of Bella's young life.

"I have a port, and it's right beside my chest," she said. "I just hate having chemo, because they have to give me a flush, and it tastes horrible."

But there is this good news: Bella may finally have some treatment that is working.

"The main thing is to stabilize or shrink, and we are hoping for shrinkage and remission this year," Amber Robertson said.

Until then, Bella will keep singing... and singing... and singing.

Bella's parents said this is her fifth time to try chemotherapy, but if they can get into remission, this type of tumor is rare after puberty.

"She's just a trooper," Bella's mom said. "She's the one that keeps me going, and I just have to be strong for her."