Grayson County probe leads to Dallas drug bust

Investigators said they recovered a pound of methamphetamine during an arrest in Dallas on Wednesday. (Grayson County Sheriff)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A lengthy Grayson County drug investigation has so far put one man behind bars, and the sheriff's office says it won't be the last arrest in this case.

"This has been going on for several months," said sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Heath Wester. "It's been an ongoing, almost daily operation for the guys."

A suspect was apprehended at his home in Dallas on Wednesday morning in an operation that started in Grayson County.

"I can't disclose his name and things right now, but I can at a later date," Wester said. "At this point, there's still a lot of pieces to put together and other people to arrest."

Officers recovered a motorcycle stolen from the McKinney Police Department, $5,000 in cash, four weapons, and a pound of methamphetamine.

"We're going to use the DA's offices, the federal side of it, to put more pressure on the problems of drugs," Wester explained. "We're proactive, and we're going to remain proactive, so if that's the business that you deal with, then we're going to be knocking on your door sometime soon."

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said they should be able to release the identity of the man arrested in a couple of days.