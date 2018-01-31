Olympics with the Allen Americans - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Olympics with the Allen Americans

Posted:
By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
The 2018 Winter Olympics are here, during the weeks of games we will take a look at one of the biggest Olympic sports, Men's Ice Hockey.

The Allen Americans allowed KTEN Sports access to talk to the players about a variety of Olympic topics. 

New content will be available each Wednesday through the 21st, which is the Wednesday before the Men's Gold Medal Game.