Fire danger remains high in Texoma

The Locust Volunteer Fire Department helps control a grass fire near Denison on Wednesday. (KTEN)

NIDA, Okla. -- Critical fire conditions persisted Wednesday across Texoma as unseasonably high temperatures coupled with low humidity and gusty winds made conditions ripe for wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect until 7 p.m. for Cooke and Montague counties in Texas and Carter, Garvin, Love, Murray and Stephens counties in Oklahoma.

Firefighters from several agencies battled a small grass fire Wednesday afternoon, just west of Denison near the intersection of Preson Road and West Crawford Street. The flames were brought under control in about an hour.

Red Flag Warning has expanded into Western Texoma with strong wind gusts and high temperatures to blame. Take precautions and don't burn, tie up loose chains, and don't toss lit cigarettes out your window. #txwx #okwx pic.twitter.com/C8HBLaaPPG — Alana Cameron (@alanaKTEN) January 31, 2018

Hundreds of acres were blackened along Highway 78 in Nida, Oklahoma, Tuesday evening near the intersection of Highway 22.

Both highways were shut down during the P.M. rush hour as firefighters from Bryan and Johnston counties battled the flames that were spreading north.

A Bryan County deputy said he spoke to a witness who reported that chains dragging from a tow truck could have sparked the fire.