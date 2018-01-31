Lawmakers aboard train that hits truck in Virginia

By ALAN FRAM and ANDREW TAYLOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A chartered train carrying dozens of GOP lawmakers to a Republican policy retreat in West Virginia struck a garbage truck in a rural Virginia town Wednesday. The White House said one person was killed, and local officials said others were injured.

One lawmaker aboard the train, Rep. Tom Cole, a Republican from Oklahoma, said the vehicle had been ripped in half. He said he saw a person wrapped in a tarp and said emergency workers appeared to be "putting a body away."

"It was quite a jolt when it occurred," Texas Rep. Michael Burgess (R-District 26) told MSNBC after the crash. Burgess, who is a physician, attended to one of the very seriously injured men who was aboard the truck.

"He was breathing spontaneously, but not conscious," Burgess said. "There's a very young man who's not going to go home to his family tonight."

Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-4th District) tweeted that he was safe.

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford tweeted that he was also safe, "but first responders are treating minor injuries on the train."

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll said two crew members and two passengers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after the incident, which happened about 11:20 a.m. in Crozet, Virginia, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) west of Charlottesville.

Alex Prevost, a University of Virginia health system spokesman, said it had received three patients and two more were on the way. He could not confirm a fatality.

Cole said he felt "a tremendous jolt" when the accident occurred at about 11:15 a.m. EST, nearly two hours after it left Washington headed to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. The policy retreat, an annual event, is scheduled to last three days and feature speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Cole said the train stopped quickly after impact. He said several GOP lawmakers who are doctors got off the train to assist, including Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, who was also at last June's shooting of Republicans at a baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia, and treated some of the victims.

.@maryaliceparks Front of the train heading to the Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/QGUxUbo8m7 — Jeff Denham (@RepJeffDenham) January 31, 2018

Other doctor-lawmakers who helped included Reps. Phil Roe of Tennessee, Larry Bucshon of Indiana, Roger Marshall of Kansas and Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

Cassidy later tweeted that there were three people on the truck and "one is dead."

A GOP aide said the train seemed partially derailed. Authorities have not detailed the sequence of events.

The policy retreat, an annual event, is scheduled to last three days and feature speeches from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. By early afternoon, lawmakers were boarding buses to resume their trip and Pence was still planning to address them later Wednesday.

AP reporter Adam Beam in Frankfort, Kentucky, and KTEN editor Walt Zwirko in Denison, Texas, contributed.

