Adult beverage prices going up in Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Starting in February, liquor store customers will be paying four percent more for adult beverages.

The higher prices are the result of State Question 792, approved by voters in 2016. The measure lets manufacturers sell to any wholesaler they want to. And even though the law won't go into effect until October, distributors are already hiking prices.

"There's not going to be as many companies carrying our liquor or our beer, so we'll have to go through more companies, less deliveries and steeper prices," explained Kayla Lafferty of Ardmore Liquor.

Currently, manufacturers are required by the State of Oklahoma to sell to all wholesalers at the same price. But starting in October, they can sell to distributors at any price they want.

Customers like Stacy Graves say they were blindsided by the change.

"It's never been a difficult thing for me just to come here and get what I need," she said. "To find out the prices are going up? Well, that's how they get you."

Ardmore Liquor said there's a good chance they'll have to stop buying from the warehouse they currently use and go with someone else.

"It's slowly going to taper off where our warehouses are carrying less and less items," Lafferty said. "We're going to have to start going through new companies to get these items. If they're the only ones that own the liquor, you're going to have to pay what they decide you want to pay."

The new law will also let grocery stores sell cold beer and wine.