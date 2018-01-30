Sheriff shutters 'fight club' near Hugo - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sheriff shutters 'fight club' near Hugo

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
Club 580 has been closed after gunfire erupted Sunday night. (KTEN) Club 580 has been closed after gunfire erupted Sunday night. (KTEN)
Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Club 580 will be closed indefinitely. (KTEN) Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Club 580 will be closed indefinitely. (KTEN)

GRANT, Okla. -- Three people were wounded by gunfire Sunday night at a club near Hugo. No arrests have been made.

The owner of the club may be in trouble with the law. Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Club 580 was opened to be a "fight club," but the owner didn't have the proper permits for just about anything you need to operate a club.

"They didn't like the outcome of the fight, and a brawl started," Park said, adding this isn't the first time the venue on US 271 south of Grant has been in trouble with the law.

He said the club was also closed two months ago.

"I shut them down 'cause he didn't have the proper permits," the sheriff said.

After shots were fired Sunday morning, none of the victims or witnesses will cooperate with law enforcement.

"OSBI is waiting for one of the victims to come forward to where we can get these people that shot them in jail," Park said, adding that the business will remain shuttered and that the owner of the club could face multiple fines for operating the club without the necessary permits.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.