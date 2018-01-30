Fighting the flu: Drugs vs. natural remedies

There are a wide variety of flu symptom remedies on the market. (KTEN)

Natural remedies are available to combat flu symptoms. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Local pharmacies are so swamped with prescriptions for flu medications they can't keep those medications on the shelves.

But are there other, more natural ways to treat your symptoms?

Drinking chicken noodle soup may not cure your flu, but it may not be too far off.

Health authorities say influenza is widespread all across the United States. In Texoma, drugs like Tamiflu are flying off the shelves.

"We are seeing those people who are coming in with Tamiflu prescriptions and sometimes their family members are being treated preventatively with Tamiflu," said Ardmore pharmacist Paul Reed of Reed Family Pharmacy.

But another movement, to treat the virus naturally using homeopathic techniques, is on the rise.

Mary Bernt, owner of Veggies Health Food Center in Ardmore, said natural medication can work just as well as man-made drugs when used properly.

"There are no side effects," she said. "It will make you feel better, give you more energy, help you have less down time when you're sick."

One product in particular is often mistaken as an over-the-counter Tamiflu-type drug.

"It's not really a Tamiflu type; it's a homeopathic product," Reed said, adding that means it basically provides an immune system boost.

"It's made out of basically goose and duck livers... it sounds crazy," the pharmacist said.

Bernt said preventative measures are ideal, including supplements like n-acetyl cysteine, also known as NAC.

"Taking NAC can really boost your immune system," she said.

Other products that are said to help flu symptoms include elderberry and extra doses of vitamin D, which Bernt said works best when you get it from healthy eating.

Bernt said if you're not sure what your vitamin D levels are, they're offering a cost effective test on Sunday, February 18.