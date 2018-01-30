Performing arts center is focus of Ardmore school bond plan - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Performing arts center is focus of Ardmore school bond plan

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
An artist's rendering of the proposed Performing Arts Center for Ardmore City Schools. (Ardmore City Schools) An artist's rendering of the proposed Performing Arts Center for Ardmore City Schools. (Ardmore City Schools)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore City Schools will again ask voters to approve a bond issue.

The election, set for April 3, is seeking approval of a $44 million proposal to fund a new performing arts center; an elementary school gymnasium; vehicles; and some additional capital improvements and repairs.

Last November, Ardmore voters rejected by just 33 votes a $51 million bond issue that would have funded the arts center, but they approved a $2.5 million plan to buy new school buses.

This time, the district promises there will be no impact on property taxes by utilizing some outside funding.

"We have a better proposal this time than we did last time, so I think it worked out to the city's advantage," Superintendent Kim Holland said. 

In addition to the performance hall with 800 seats, the revised bond would add a gym to Jefferson Elementary School.

"It's exciting to me because it's the only school that doesn't have a real gym currently," Holland said.

The school district is working with an outside agency to come up with what they call a new and innovative design for the new gymnasium.

The deadline to register to vote is March 9.

Ardmore City Schools statement about April 3 bond election:

