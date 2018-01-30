Performing arts center is focus of Ardmore school bond plan

An artist's rendering of the proposed Performing Arts Center for Ardmore City Schools. (Ardmore City Schools)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Ardmore City Schools will again ask voters to approve a bond issue.

The election, set for April 3, is seeking approval of a $44 million proposal to fund a new performing arts center; an elementary school gymnasium; vehicles; and some additional capital improvements and repairs.

Last November, Ardmore voters rejected by just 33 votes a $51 million bond issue that would have funded the arts center, but they approved a $2.5 million plan to buy new school buses.

This time, the district promises there will be no impact on property taxes by utilizing some outside funding.

"We have a better proposal this time than we did last time, so I think it worked out to the city's advantage," Superintendent Kim Holland said.

In addition to the performance hall with 800 seats, the revised bond would add a gym to Jefferson Elementary School.

"It's exciting to me because it's the only school that doesn't have a real gym currently," Holland said.

The school district is working with an outside agency to come up with what they call a new and innovative design for the new gymnasium.

The deadline to register to vote is March 9.

Ardmore City Schools statement about April 3 bond election: