Warm, windy weather raises Texoma fire threat

Burn bans in place across Texoma on January 30, 2018. (KTEN)

The National Weather Service warned of critical fire conditions across much of Texoma on Tuesday.

Dry, gusty winds and low humidity combined to increase the risk of wildfires.

"It's a recipe for danger," said KTEN meteorologist David Siple.

Fannin County in Texas is the latest enact a burn ban. "No burning, really, throughout Texoma should go on," Siple said.

A Red Flag Warning was in effect for an area of Southern Oklahoma and North Texas generally west of the KTEN viewing area through 7 p.m. Tuesday

"That elevated fire threat will start to go up today, and especially [Wednesday] since we'll see a big warm-up and very strong winds," Siple said.

Cooler temperatures and reduced wind and humidity levels are expected to reduce the wildfire potential starting Thursday.