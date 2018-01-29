Disabled vet, wife escape Denison house fire - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

DENISON, Texas -- A house fire forced a disabled veteran and his wife out of their home on Monday.

Odelia Parker said she smelled smoke, then rushed to get her wheelchair-bound husband out of their house in the 3000 block of South Maurice Avenue.

Investigators said the fire appears to have started in the attic.

Both Parker and her husband managed to escape without injury.

