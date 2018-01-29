Ada school bond issue would update aging bus fleet

Ada City Schools says a school bond package will be used to update its fleet of aging buses. (KTEN)

ADA, Okla. -- School bond elections are coming up all around Texoma. Ada City Schools is proposing a $2.6 million measure that would fund new school buses and technology for the district.

School administrators are asking voters to go to the polls on February 12 because this expenditure is critical to the development of its students.

Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson said they haven't been able to buy a new school bus in years.

"The average age for our buses are 13-and-a-half years old now," he said. "I've actually got a 1997 model that's on a route."

Anderson said the district used to be able to buy a new bus every year, but that stopped due to the lack of state funding.

"The state is not funding education the way it needs to be funded, and as a result the pressures on our general fund and building fund are so great that we require a bond now to purchase buses," the superintended explained.

The proposed bond would let the district buy up to eight new buses as well as new textbooks and technology upgrades.

Cindy Brady, principal of the Ada Early Childhood Center, said the funds could replace reading courses that are not based on current research. She said there could be problems for students down the line if if that's not rectified soon.

"We are the foundational school; we set the stage for everybody," Brady said. "So if they don't get a good foundation here, then they're going to struggle as they get older."

Anderson now hopes there will be a good turnout when polls open in three weeks.

"This is about students. This is about Ada's kids," he said. "I'm excited to see where this takes us. February 13th will be a big day. I need everybody to get out and vote."

If the bond passes, property owners in the district would pay 5 percent more on their annual bill. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.