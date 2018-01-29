Grand opening set for Denison Food Truck Park

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Odelia Parker said she smelled smoke, then rushed to get her wheelchair-bound husband out of their house in the 3000 block of South Maurice Avenue.More >>
"The average age for our buses are 13-and-a-half years old now," Superintendent Mike Anderson said.More >>
The city says a broken main resulted in sediment being dislodged that gave the water a brownish-yellow tinge.More >>
Starting Friday, February 9, the facility will be open for business daily.More >>
"The war is not over in anyone's heart until all 83,000 of those individuals are home and present," said Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club president Bruce Whiteside.More >>
"We are trying to love each other and protect the health and well-being of those who are here," Associate Pastor Samantha Parson said.More >>
Starting February 28, Ardmore Walmart shoppers won't have to get out of their car to pick up a grocery order.More >>
Lucio Tayo, 37, was found just after midnight Friday at a residence in the 400 block of West Walker Street.More >>
Investigators said the 65-year-old was using lighter fluid in an attempt to ignite the fire pit when there was a brief explosion.More >>
Tishomingo Mayor Tom Lokey is starting the family-owned Johnston County Sentinel after the death of his brother Ray, who published the Johnston County Capital-Democrat.More >>
