Grand opening set for Denison Food Truck Park

DENISON, Texas -- The grand opening date is now set for Denison's new Food Truck Park at 225 West Crawford Street.

Starting Friday, February 9, the facility will be open for business daily with as many as a half-dozen trucks serving up a variety of menu items.

Construction is well underway on the venue, which will also have a stage for live music.

"We are really looking forward to it, because it gives you so many more options," said Denison Main Street director Donna Dow. "It's not the sit-down restaurant type, so we don't feel like it competes with those restaurants; we feel like it just brings more people downtown to eat."

The grand opening event starts at 11 a.m. on February 9 at the site across the street from the Albertson's supermarket.