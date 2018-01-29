Grand opening set for Denison Food Truck Park - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Grand opening set for Denison Food Truck Park

Posted: Updated:
By Carley Banks, KTEN News
Connect
Construction is underway at the Denison Food Truck Park site. (KTEN) Construction is underway at the Denison Food Truck Park site. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- The grand opening date is now set for Denison's new Food Truck Park at 225 West Crawford Street.

Starting Friday, February 9, the facility will be open for business daily with as many as a half-dozen trucks serving up a variety of menu items.

Construction is well underway on the venue, which will also have a stage for live music.

"We are really looking forward to it, because it gives you so many more options," said Denison Main Street director Donna Dow. "It's not the sit-down restaurant type, so we don't feel like it competes with those restaurants; we feel like it just brings more people downtown to eat."

The grand opening event starts at 11 a.m. on February 9 at the site across the street from the Albertson's supermarket.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.