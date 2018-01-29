'Roos Sweep SCAC POTW Honors

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. – Austin College women’s basketball player Bryce Frank has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the league office has announced. This is the fourth time this season Frank has earned this honor – the most in a single season for a ‘Roo women’s basketball player since Austin College joined the league in 2006-07.

Frank, a junior forward from Granbury, had a huge weekend as the ‘Roos went 2-0 against Schreiner and No. 16-ranked Trinity. Frank set a new career-high with 21 rebounds and added 19 points against the Mountaineers, and followed that up with 20 points and 18 rebounds as the ‘Roos knocked off Trinity to grab a share of first place in the SCAC standings.

For the year, Frank ranks second in the SCAC in scoring with 17.9 points-per-game and first in rebounding at 9.9 boards-per-game, and is also leading the league with a 53.8% field goal clip.

Austin College men’s basketball player Justice Mercadel has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Mercadel, a freshman guard from Little Elm, pumped in 27.0 points-per-game in two contests as the ‘Roos went 1-1 with a big win over Trinity on Sunday afternoon. Mercadel scored 25 points against Schreiner to open the weekend, and then poured in 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the ‘Roos topped the Tigers. Mercadel, who was named to the D3Hoops.com National Team of the Week last week, has now scored at least 20 points in four straight games.

For the year, Mercadel is sixth in the SCAC in scoring at 16.8 points-per-game, and leads the conference with an average of 2.5 steals-per-game. He also ranks 11th in rebounding, ninth in assists, and sixth in blocked shots-per-game.

Austin College athletic teams participate as a member of the NCAA Division III and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.