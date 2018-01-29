TABC high school basketball rankings - January 29

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) - High school basketball rankings as compiled by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the week of Jan. 29:



BOYS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Denton Guyer, 29-1; 2. Austin Westlake, 27-3; 3. Cypress Falls, 24-3; 4. Spring Dekaney, 26-3; 5. South Garland, 27-3; 6. Duncanville, 24-4; 7. DeSoto, 21-6; 8. SA Wagner, 22-5; 9. Allen, 22-5; 10. Houston Sam Houston, 22-3; 11. Lake Travis, 23-5; 12. Cibolo Steele, 25-2; 13. Fort Bend Bush, 23-4; 14. Aldine Eisenhower, 22-6; 15. Beaumont West Brook, 24-3; 16. Katy Tompkins, 22-7; 17. Odessa Permian, 22-3; 18. Schertz Clemens, 21-7; 19. Garland Rowlett, 17-9; 20. Los Fresnos, 26-5; 21. South Grand Prairie, 20-9; 22. North Crowley, 23-5; 23. Waco Midway, 15-7; 24. Klein Oak, 19-7; 25. Klein Forest, 20-5.



Class 5A



1. Waxahachie, 22-4; 2. Justin Northwest, 23-5; 3. Mansfield Timberview, 23-5; 4. Port Arthur Memorial, 22-5; 5. Little Elm, 22-6; 6. Prosper, 24-3; 7. Sulphur Springs, 25-3; 8. EP Burges, 25-2; 9. Dallas Wilson, 13-4; 10. Lancaster, 17-10; 11. N. Richland Hills Birdville, 21-5; 12. Fort Bend Elkins, 21-11; 13. Midlothian, 19-9; 14. CC Veterans Memorial, 26-4; 15. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 18-7; 16. Laredo Nixon, 25-5; 17. Alvin Shadow Creek, 17-6; 18. Humble, 23-8; 19. Texas City, 19-10; 20. Dallas Kimball, 17-8; 21. SA Alamo Heights, 23-5; 22. EP Eastlake, 23-1; 23. Leander Rouse, 22-6; 24. Angleton, 18-9; 25. Austin Lanier, 19-7.



Class 4A



1. Silsbee, 17-8; 2. Houston Yates, 17-2; 3. Freeport Brazosport, 21-5; 4. Dallas Lincoln, 17-8; 5. Dallas Carter, 23-3; 6. Center, 25-2; 7. WF Hirschi, 18-7; 8. Lubbock Estacado, 17-5; 9. Abilene Wylie, 24-3; 10. Seminole, 18-7; 11. Midlothian Heritage, 24-6; 12. Argyle, 21-6; 13. Waxahachie Life, 27-7; 14. Boerne, 26-4; 15. CC West Oso, 22-7; 16. Waco Connally, 19-7; 17. Krum, 23-6; 18. Athens, 22-2; 19. Houston North Forest, 11-9; 20. Dallas Faith Family, 21-10; 21. Wilmer Hutchins, 15-10; 22. Somerset, 20-8; 23. Burkburnett, 16-12; 24. Royal, 19-6; 25. Dallas Roosevelt, 19-10.



Class 3A



1. Jarrell, 21-4; 2. SA Cole, 29-1; 3. Peaster, 20-8; 4. Brock, 27-3; 5. Palestine Westwood, 27-2; 6. Ponder, 25-5; 7. East Chambers, 26-1; 8. Edgewood, 23-2; 9. Nacogdoches Central Heights, 23-7; 10. Holliday, 22-4; 11. Bowie, 20-6; 12. Wall, 23-2; 13. Van Vleck, 13-4; 14. Mount Vernon, 25-1; 15. Commerce, 15-8; 16. Van Alstyne, 20-9; 17. Nocona, 21-6; 18. Pollok Central, 21-7; 19. La Marque, 16-11; 20. Hitchcock, 16-11; 21. Kountze, 18-9; 22. Teague, 11-4; 23. Dallas Madison, 8-16; 24. Newton, 8-3; 25. CC London, 16-11.



Class 2A



1. Thorndale, 23-3; 2. Martins Mill, 24-3; 3. Big Sandy, 17-6; 4. Shelbyville, 23-3; 5. Tenaha, 10-2; 6. Lufkin Pineywoods, 20-6; 7. Muenster, 7-5; 8. San Augustine, 7-4; 9. Cushing, 22-4; 10. Dallardsville Big Sandy, 22-7; 11. Grapeland, 18-8; 12. Stinnett West Texas, 24-2; 13. Neches, 17-10; 14. Port Aransas, 21-10; 15. Snook, 22-5; 16. Clarksville, 16-6; 17. Broaddus, 18-7; 18. SA Lee Academy, 20-0; 19. Memphis, 23-2; 20. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 20-5; 21. Stratford, 8-1; 22. Sanford-Fritch, 17-5; 23. Iola, 16-6; 24. Forsan, 21-3; 25. Stamford, 12-6.



Class 1A



1. Lipan, 27-1; 2. Nazareth, 20-5; 3. Laneville, 20-6; 4. Gail Borden County, 11-2; 5. New Home, 22-3; 6. Slidell, 22-5; 7. Graford, 17-7; 8. Leggett, 27-4; 9. Waelder, 16-4; 10. Moulton, 24-4; 11. Happy, 11-7; 12. Texline, 15-9; 13. Turkey Valley, 12-1; 14. Eula, 22-5; 15. Coolidge, 16-2; 16. Bronte, 24-1; 17. Ropesville, 17-5; 18. Meadow, 15-6; 19. Ector, 23-6; 20. Martinsville, 18-6; 21. May, 10-5; 22. Milford, 6-3; 23. Avalon, 16-4; 24. Oakwood, 10-11; 25. Yantis, 19-3.



BOYS PRIVATE



TAPPS 6A/SPC



1. Tomball Condoria Lutheran, 34-1; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 28-5; 3. Houston Christian, 26-4; 4. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 23-3; 5. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 20-7; 6. SA Antonian, 30-6; 7. Houston St. Thomas, 14-12; 8. FW Nolan Catholic, 17-7; 9. Dallas St. Mark's, 16-5; 10. Houston The Village, 18-3.



TAPPS 5A



1. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 25-5; 2. Houston Second Baptist, 23-6; 3. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 23-3; 4. Houston Westbury Christian, 11-19; 5. SA St. Mary's Hall, 22-7; 6. Frisco Legacy Christian, 15-14; 7. SA Cornerstone Christian, 14-10; 8. Midland Christian, 21-11; 9. Laredo St. Augustine, 22-14; 10. FW Christian, 13-13.



TAPPS 4A



1. Arlington Grace Prep, 25-6; 2. Colleyville Covenant, 17-11; 3. The Woodlands Christian, 20-13; 4. Waco Vanguard, 11-9; 5. Waco Reicher, 20-13; 6. Houston St Thomas Episcopal, 9-6; 7. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 18-20; 8. Sugar Land Logos, 13-7; 9. Austin Brentwood, 13-15; 10. Lubbock Christian, 11-9.



Class 3A



1. Dallas Yavneh, 25-0; 2. SA St. Gerard, 20-2; 3. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 21-4; 4. Abilene Christian, 19-7; 5. Beaumont Legacy, 15-14; 6. Dallas Covenant, 17-5; 7. FW Calvary Christian, 17-10; 8. Willow Park Trinity, 18-6; 9. Irving The Highlands, 14-7; 10. Spring Frassati Catholic, 15-8.



Class 2A



1. Sherman Texoma Christian, 20-4; 2. Bryan Allen Academy, 18-12; 3. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 21-5; 4. Conroe Covenant, 20-4; 5. New Braunfels Christian, 21-8; 6. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 25-4; 7. Houston Beren, 14-3; 8. Dallas First Baptist, 11-2; 9. FW Bethesda, 17-5; 10. Shiner St. Paul, 14-6.



Class 1A



1. Granbury North Central Texas, 21-2; 2. SA Legacy, 27-1; 3. SA Gateway, 21-9; 4. Irving Faustina, 11-0; 5. WF Wichita Christian, 16-5; 6. Longview Trinity, 14-3; 7. Spring Founders Christian, 18-9; 8. Fredericksburg Heritage, 13-5; 9. Alamo Macedonian, 13-6; 10. Lubbock Kingdom, 14-10.



GIRLS PUBLIC



Class 6A



1. Duncanville, 32-1; 2. Richardson, 26-3; 3. Converse Judson, 25-4; 4. Cibolo Steele, 28-4; 5. Plano, 26-5; 6. DeSoto, 22-3; 7. Cypress Creek, 26-4; 8. Cypress Ranch, 26-5; 9. Dallas Skyline, 23-7; 10. Austin Westlake, 25-7; 11. Arlington Bowie, 25-6; 12. League City Clear Springs, 24-7; 13. Waco Midway, 27-4; 14. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 27-6; 15. Pflugerville, 27-5; 16. Killeen Ellison, 20-8; 17. Rockwall, 23-7; 18. McKinney, 23-9; 19. Keller Timber Creek, 25-4; 20. Humble Atascocita, 23-8; 21. Fort Bend Hightower, 24-8; 22. SA East Central, 25-5; 23. Allen, 24-8; 24. Edinburg, 27-8; 25. Mesquite Horn, 22-7.



Class 5A



1. Mansfield Timberview, 31-2; 2. Montvieu Barbers Hill, 32-2; 3. Frisco Lone Star, 27-4; 4. Amarillo, 30-2; 5. Canyon, 23-3; 6. Prosper, 26-3; 7. Houston Madison, 16-2; 8. Temple, 24-5; 9. Sulphur Springs, 24-3; 10. Denison, 26-4; 11. Wylie East, 25-5; 12. Cedar Park, 24-7; 13. Leander Rouse, 26-7; 14. FW Boswell, 29-4; 15. Aledo, 22-2; 16. Lubbock Cooper, 28-2; 17. CC Veterans Memorial, 27-4; 18. CC Flour Bluff, 27-4; 19. Austin High, 25-7; 20. Lucas Lovejoy, 24-7; 21. Georgetown, 21-8; 22. Crosby, 25-7; 23. SA Southside, 25-3; 24. Kerrville Tivy, 25-6; 25. Colleyville Heritage, 21-9.



Class 4A



1. Liberty Hill, 27-3; 2. Glen Rose, 28-1; 3. Levelland, 27-2; 4. Navasota, 31-2; 5. Denver City, 21-6; 6. Dallas Lincoln, 26-3; 7. Houston Wheatley, 24-3; 8. Canton, 26-6; 9. Tatum, 24-4; 10. Abilene Wylie, 22-6; 11. Sanger, 27-4; 12. Argyle, 23-7; 13. SA Veterans Memorial, 23-9; 14. Melissa, 26-3; 15. Bushland, 19-6; 16. Brownwood, 26-5; 17. Bullard, 27-7; 18. Midlothian Heritage, 25-5; 19. Gilmer, 25-6; 20. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 25-5; 21. Lorena, 23-8; 22. Geronimo Navarro, 24-8; 23. Mexia, 21-7; 24. Devine, 22-6; 25. CC West Oso, 22-6.



Class 3A



1. Canadian, 23-4; 2. Pottsboro, 27-4; 3. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 28-2; 4. Wall, 22-5; 5. Little River Academy, 22-4; 6. Idalou, 25-5; 7. Brock, 24-6; 8. Tuscola Jim Ned, 21-7; 9. Winnsboro, 18-11; 10. Leonard, 24-3; 11. Teague, 26-2; 12. Sunnyvale, 26-3; 13. Poth, 21-5; 14. Odem, 25-6; 15. Cisco, 22-4; 16. Mount Vernon, 18-9; 17. Woodville, 29-5; 18. Vanderbilt Industrial, 26-5; 19. Colorado City, 24-6; 20. Shallowater, 22-5; 21. Hitchcock, 23-6; 22. Grandview, 22-8; 23. Marion, 21-10; 24. Marlin, 23-8; 25. East Chambers, 26-3.



Class 2A



1. Martins Mill, 30-1; 2. La Rue La Poynor, 27-2; 3. Panhandle, 25-3; 4. Windthorst, 26-1; 5. Stratford, 22-4; 6. Hico, 28-1; 7. Tenaha, 22-4; 8. Woden, 26-3; 9. Claude, 24-4; 10. Era, 26-3; 11. Grapeland, 23-7; 12. Vega, 27-3; 13. Archer City, 24-6; 14. Haskell, 28-1; 15. Campbell, 24-7; 16. Mason, 26-7; 17. San Saba, 24-7; 18. Lovelady, 24-7; 19. Douglass, 21-3; 20. Wellington, 20-8; 21. Snook, 24-2; 22. Thorndale, 23-5; 23. Timpson, 22-7; 24. Gladewater Union Grove, 21-5; 25. Sundown, 20-7.



Class 1A



1. Nazareth, 26-3; 2. Garden City, 28-1; 3. Dodd City, 28-1; 4. Moulton, 28-3; 5. Ropesville, 27-0; 6. Huckabay, 23-5; 7. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 24-4; 8. Rankin, 28-5; 9. McMullen County, 24-2; 10. Roby, 22-6; 11. May, 22-3; 12. Eula, 22-7; 13. Robert Lee, 21-3; 14. Rocksprings, 20-4; 15. Hermleigh, 21-6; 16. Jayton, 22-6; 17. Leakey, 19-8; 18. Slocum, 18-9; 19. McLean, 21-3; 20. Jonesboro, 21-3; 21. Abbott, 19-5; 22. New Home, 23-6; 23. Klondike, 17-5; 24. Gorman, 22-3; 25. Iredell, 16-3;.



GIRLS PRIVATE



TAPPS 6A/SPC



1. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 20-7; 2. Houston Kinkaid, 19-2; 3. Houston St. Agnes, 24-7; 4. Plano Prestonwood, 22-7; 5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 23-5; 6. Houston Christian, 25-7; 7. SA Incarnate Word, 19-9; 8. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 23-7; 9. Argyle Liberty Christian, 24-7; 10. Houston The Village, 21-6.



TAPPS 5A



1. SA Christian, 24-12; 2. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 15-12; 3. CC IWA, 24-8; 4. Cedar Hill Trinity Christian, 20-8; 5. Austin St. Michael's, 20-6; 6. Houston Second Baptist, 18-12; 7. Tyler Grace Community Christian, 19-6; 8. CC John Paul II, 20-10; 9. Tyler All Saints Episcopal, 15-7; 10. FW Christian, 19-14.



TAPPS 4A



1. FW Lake Country Christian, 26-8; 2. Marble Falls Faith, 22-6; 3. Houston Lutheran North, 12-7; 4. Austin Brentwood Christian, 23-10; 5. Lubbock Christian, 26-10; 6. Austin Texas For Deaf, 23-6; 7. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 22-6; 8. McKinney Christian, 15-8; 9. The Woodlands Christian, 17-6; 10. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 12-21.



Class 3A



1. Beaumont Legacy, 19-8; 2. Temple Central Texas Christian, 21-4; 3. Midland Classical, 16-8; 4. Mission Juan Diego, 17-4; 5. Round Rock Christian, 14-6; 6. Denton Calvary, 15-8; 7. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 9-5; 8. SA Castle Hills, 18-7; 9. SA Keystone, 12-2; 10. Bryan Brazos Christian, 11-7.



Class 2A



1. Austin Waldorf, 20-4; 2. Shiner St. Paul, 15-7; 3. Red Oak Ovilla, 14-2; 4. Bryan St. Joseph, 15-11; 5. The Woodlands Legacy, 18-5; 6. Bryan Allen Academy, 9-5; 7. Lubbock Southcrest, 12-3; 8. Lubbock All-Saints, 12-11; 9. Muenster Sacred Heart, 8-14; 10. Plainview Christian, 11-15.



Class 1A



1. SA Legacy, 20-3; 2. Edinburg Harvest, 12-5; 3. DeSoto Canterbury, 10-5; 4. WF Notre Dame, 16-9; 5. Lubbock Kingdom, 16-8; 6. Houston Southwest Christian, 11-2; 7. Waxahachie Prep, 13-3; 8. Longview Trinity, 11-9; 9. EP Jesus Chapel, 12-3; 10. WF Christ, 12-10.

