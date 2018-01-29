POW-MIA flag raises awareness of 83,000 missing

This POW-MIA flag is traveling to all 50 states to raise awareness of 83,000 missing Americans. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- A flag symbolizing 83,000 U.S. prisoners of war military personnel who remain missing in action has been making its way across the nation by way of motorcycle clubs.

On Sunday, the flag made a special stop in Sherman.

"We as Americans cannot forget the 83,000 that has not came home yet," said Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club president Bruce Whiteside.

"I'm a veteran with 27 years in the military, and my war isn't over until those 83,000 come home."

So to honor those soldiers, a very special POW-MIA flag has been traveling across the country with the goal to make it to every state.

"We are so proud to bring this flag back," said Rolling Thunder Oklahoma president Kay Guynes. "It means a lot to us that we have actually touched this flag."

Not only is the flag traveling across the country, but everyone who has touched the banner is invited to sign a book. After appearing in 27 states since September, the book has thousands of signatures from all over the United States.

"All these people that have touched this flag, and to show the significance of just a little black-and-white flag, I think it's awesome," Guynes said.

"The war is not over in anyone's heart until all 83,000 of those individuals are home and present... whether its to give families closure, or to bring them back home to their families," Whiteside said. "The war is just not over until they return."

The flag began its tour of Oklahoma on Monday.