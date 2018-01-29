Report: Deputy FBI director steps down - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Report: Deputy FBI director steps down

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (KTEN) FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe (KTEN)

By ERIC TUCKER and SADIE GURMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.

McCabe has been a frequent target of criticism from President Donald Trump.

Two people familiar with the decision described it to The Associated Press on Monday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

The move is effective Monday. McCabe had already been planning to retire upon his eligibility in a matter of weeks.

It is not clear if his early departure is for personal reasons or a reflection of the criticism.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.