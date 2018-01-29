Alternative greetings target flu at Sherman church

SHERMAN, Texas -- The flu outbreak is causing problems for people all over the country, but one Texoma house of worship is doing its part to help stop the spread of the virus.

The First United Methodist Church in Sherman stocked up on hand sanitizer and suggested an alternative to shaking hands for greetings during the service: Congregants either bump elbows, do "air" high-fives or fist-bump each other to combat the germs.

"There are so many in our congregation who are either elderly or their immune systems are compromised due to various things," said Associate Pastor Samantha Parson. "So we are trying to love each other and protect the health and well-being of those who are here."

Parson said the suggestions seem to be helping church members stay flu-free.