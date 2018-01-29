New convenience for Ardmore grocery shoppers

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Grocery shopping in Ardmore is about to get a lot more convenient.

Starting February 28, Walmart will let shoppers order their groceries online, a program that's already in place at some other Walmart locations nationwide. Once the order is placed, customers can drive to the store and park in designated orange parking spots where an employee will bring the groceries to you.

Same day pickup is available, but orders can also be placed up to three weeks in advance.

Some shoppers say they see both the pros and the cons to the program.

"You pulling up and grabbing the wrong bag of groceries that's not what you ordered, I can see that being a problem," said Mike Minor. "But being fast, you just pull up, get your groceries and go, you don't have to get out."

Others, like Celeste Barringer, prefer a more traditional approach to shopping.

"It's like every time I go into Walmart I remember other stuff I need that I did not put down on my list and it's a good time to get out," she said, adding that she can see the option as a positive to a lot of people… and maybe one day for herself as well.

"They're moving forward. They're trying to make the store better, and this is one of the things that will probably make the store better," she said. "I don't know if i would use it, but maybe there will come a day that i will."