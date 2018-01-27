Fatal stabbing at Denison residence

This house in the 400 block of West Walker Street in Denison was the scene of a fatal stabbing. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- Denison police said Saturday they had made no arrests in connection with a fatal stabbing.

The victim was found just after midnight Friday at a residence in the 400 block of West Walker Street. That person was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Denison police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler said Saturday no additional information -- including the name, age or sex of the victim -- was being released.

Eppler said the Texas Rangers were helping with the investigation.