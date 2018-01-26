Softball tourney is midwinter boost for Denison economy

DENISON, Texas -- A softball tournament is a home run for Grayson County as businesses and hotels gear up for an economic surge.

The 35th annual Snowball Classic brings 60 teams and thousands of people to T-Bar Fields in Denison.

"We want people to realize that this this is great income for us; I mean, it brings lots of dollars into our community," said Denison Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ken Higdon.

Thousands of people have already booked rooms at area hotels, where this kind of businesses is much needed in the winter months.

"We are completely filled up," said Holiday Inn Express sales manager Sara Atkins. "That is awesome for not only Holiday Inn Express, but all the hotels in the surrounding area, so everyone can get a piece of the pie."

Although the tournament is held in Denison, its impact reaches to Sherman and all the surrounding area.

"I have a Hampton Inn in Sherman, and I also have the Quality Inn in Sherman, so they are gearing up, they are ready to go," Atkins said.

According to the Denison Chamber, each tourist who comes in for the Snowball Classic will spend more than $150. That's a big boost for businesses during these slower winter months.

"It affects everybody, and we're getting that information out to those folks," Higdon said. "While they're here, take advantage of these opportunities."

The first game of the tournament starts at 9 p.m. Friday and continues -- rain or shine -- through Sunday.