Presses will roll on new Johnston County paper

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- Tishomingo and Johnston County will be getting a new newspaper next week.

Tishomingo Mayor Tom Lokey is starting the family-owned Johnston County Sentinel after the death of his brother Ray, who published the Johnston County Capital-Democrat.

Lokey said he wants to take the new weekly into the 21st century.

"We'll move into an Internet setting and other settings ... to provide good news and good representation to all of our subscribers in Johnston County," he said.

But will there be a conflict of interest if the mayor is publishing the primary source of local news for the community?

"John Small will be responsible for news content of the paper," Lokey said. "That will be his primary responsibility. So as far as conflicts of issues go, there will be a definite division of duties there."

Local resident Dona Boulton said she was a long-time subscriber of the Capital-Democrat. Now she's excited to be getting a new newspaper.

"I think it'll be the same as our old-time paper," she said. "I think they'll have the local news and the county news, and I think we're really going to enjoy it."

Lokey said there will be a free trial of the paper for the first two weeks, delivered to mailboxes throughout Johnston County. It will sell for for 50 cents an issue once the trial period is over.