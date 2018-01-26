Stiff sentence for Pauls Valley pharmacy bandit

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- A man who was found guilty of robbing a Pauls Valley pharmacy in 2016 learned his fate on Thursday night.

A Garvin County jury recommended that Jeremy Lavorchek should serve nine life sentences for the holdup and an associated kidnapping and assault conviction.

Lavorchek, 29, robbed the pharmacy on Grand Avenue in March 2016. Police said he and an accomplice were armed, and that they tied up employees of the business before fleeing with pills.