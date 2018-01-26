Mannsville Council votes to reimburse state for missing funds

MANNSVILLE, Okla. -- By a vote of 2-1, the Mannsville City Council Thursday voted to pay more than $4,200 back to the Southern Oklahoma Development Association -- funds that were allegedly embezzled by the town's former treasurer, Shonda Barnes.

It means that taxpayers will reimburse the state for the $4,212.10 discrepancy.

"I just can't believe that they would do that," said Mannsville resident Staci Helm.

Mannsville Ward 1 Trustee Garry Glidewell was similarly incensed. "The city didn't misappropriate that money... Shonda Barnes did," he said.

The Johnston County district attorney charged Barnes with embezzlement of state money after the Oklahoma State Auditor's office examined the town's books.

"I just think it's ridiculous that they would vote for the town to pay that back when there's already been charges filed with the DA," Helm said.

Glidewell -- the lone Council member who voted against the measure -- feels this is wrong. "I was totally against it, because the citizens didn't embezzle that money, didn't misappropriate that money... our employee did," he said.

"A majority of the people in this town are on fixed incomes," Helm said. "When we do those things, you know, we have to raise water rates and, you know, different things to cover the cost of this, and I think that whoever's charged with it should have to, should be the one to pay it back."

Shonda Barnes -- who retained her position as Mannsville town manager -- is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in her embezzlement case on February 26.