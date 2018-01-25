Fire destroys Ardmore-area home

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Fire destroyed the home of an Ardmore-area family on Thursday afternoon.

Ardmore and Dickson firefighters responded to the alarm at the intersection of McLaine and Mary Niblack roads around 3 p.m.

Two adults, a baby, and several pets were all able to evacuate safely.

The flames consumed a car parked outside and also spread to a wooded area adjacent to the home, located about four miles southeast of Ardmore,

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The threat of fire danger remains high in most of Texoma due to unseasonably warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds.

"We've talked about it; we've seen the warnings of how dry it is," said Ardmore Fire Department Shift Commander Rhett Hale. "Just be so careful right now, and if you see any smoke, report it immediately."

Several outbuildings also burned in the fire.