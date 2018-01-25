Basketball is back at Grayson College

Basketball is coming back to the Grayson College campus. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- After an eight-year hiatus, basketball is coming back to Grayson College.

The school's board of trustees approved both men's and women's basketball programs to start later this year.

Along with the Vikings teams, the school will have cheerleaders, a pep band, and athletic training, something the two-year college has never had.

Grayson College is already searching for coaches for both teams for the 2018-2019 season.

The school currently fields softball and baseball teams.