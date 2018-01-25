Sonic employee robbed at Madill bank - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sonic employee robbed at Madill bank

By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
An employee of the Sonic restaurant in Madill was robbed as she attempted to make a bank deposit. (KTEN) An employee of the Sonic restaurant in Madill was robbed as she attempted to make a bank deposit. (KTEN)

MADILL, Okla. -- Madill police are searching for a bandit who robbed a fast food worker while she was making a deposit.

The robbery happened outside Landmark Bank as the Sonic employee was trying to drop off the daily receipts. A man grabbed the woman from behind and fled with two bags of money.

Authorities say businesses should never make deposits at the same time every day.

"Just don't make a pattern for themselves," Madill police spokesman Donny Raley advised. "Make deposits at different times throughout the day; just change things up so that it doesn't become routine."

Police said the victim told them she was on her phone and distracted when the assailant approached.

