Sonic employee robbed at Madill bank

"Somebody has to know something," said Justin Ned's mother, Penny Sloan.More >>
Two adults, a baby and several pets were able to make a safe escape Thursday afternoon.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Oklahoma, and western and northern portions of Texoma are in the danger zone.More >>
The school's board of trustees approved both men's and women's basketball programs to start later this year.More >>
The robbery happened outside Landmark Bank as the fast food employee was trying to drop off the daily receipts.More >>
WWE leader Vince McMahon says the XFL will return in 2020 but offered few other details about the late winter/early spring football league.More >>
"If we buy Tamiflu at like $100 ... we'll see reimbursements sometimes as low as $30, sometimes $40 or $50," pharmacy technician Tony Tilley said.More >>
Most of the deaths have occurred among people 50 or older, including 56 victims who were 65 or older.More >>
The president says this is "one of the biggest stories in a long time."More >>
The Texoma Community Center is one of 23 state facilities benefiting from $30 million fund.More >>
