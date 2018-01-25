Austin College Lady Roos Prep For Big Weekend Test

SHERMAN, TX - "The vision for this program has always been to create a program that annually and consistently is at the top of the conference," said Austin College Women's Basketball head coach Michelle Filander.

With that goal in mind AC ladies hoops opened the 2017-2018 season, but it did not start as hoped.

"When we first got to the tournament we started the season 2-4 so not how we wanted the season to start at all," said Austin junior guard Ann Savage.

"We had some pieces, but they were not all setting together yet, so going to the tournament and just hanging out and having fun and then getting that first win under our belt and playing Wash U was huge for us," said Austin senior guard Meghan Lewis.

"We beat them on their home floor, the first time they had been beaten in eleven years, and that was really just the momentum to start the rest of our season," said Savage.

They rode that momentum for over a month on their way to an 11-game winning streak, but inside the locker room it was just business as usual.

"In all honesty I did not realize we were on such a big win streak until people were like 'It's 10 games' we were not really paying attention to it, nobody said anything, we just did not lose," said junior forward Bryce Frank.

Unfortunately that 11-game winning streak came to an end this past weekend to Trinity. Luckily for the Lady Roos they will not have to wait long for revenge. They host Trinity this coming Sunday.

"I couldn't be happier that we play here soon, very soon," said Coach Filander.

"The mentality is that they are a good team and we have to give them our best, but they didn't see our best last weekend and we have to make sure they see our best this weekend on our home floor," said Savage.