Carter County man missing since January 1

Justin Ned was last seen in Springer, Oklahoma on January 1. (Courtesy)

SPRINGER, Okla. -- Officials are asking for the public's help to locate a man who has now been missing for nearly a month.

Justin Ned, 26, was last seen around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in a residential area of Springer. He was wearing a black hoodie or jacket with jeans and tennis shoes and was reportedly in a car with his sister and another friend.

Officials were told Ned got out of the car on Paul Street. With the temperature around 15 degrees, he began walking north.

Nobody has heard from him since.

"It's not unusual to not hear from him, but going on two weeks, I was thinking something's not right," said Ned's mother Penny Sloan. "He's always checked in on his son, or, you know, called, and said, 'Hey I need a ride,' or 'I'm hungry, mom,' or, you know... something. "

Sloan said her son isn't easy to miss; Ned is 6'-3" tall and weighs 280 lbs.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant said there is no evidence of foul play, but investigators are not ruling out that possibility.

Contact the sheriff's office at 580-223-6014 if you have any information about Justin Ned.

"He has a four-year-old son; he has a family who loves him like crazy; and I know whatever the circumstances are, somebody has to know something," Sloan said. "We just want them to come forward and let me know where my kid is."