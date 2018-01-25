Oklahoma health officials report 74 flu deaths this season

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The Oklahoma Department of Health says 74 people have died from flu-related illness in the state this season and more than 2,000 have been hospitalized.

The agency said Thursday that Oklahoma's two largest counties, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, have recorded the most hospitalizations since Sept. 1. Tulsa County recorded 481 hospitalizations and Oklahoma County has recorded 380.

Health officials say three flu-related deaths occurred among people aged 18 to 49 but that all other deaths have occurred among people 50 or older, including 56 victims who were 65 or older. A total of 15 people have died from influenza in Tulsa County, more than any other county.

There were 110 flu-related deaths in the state during the previous flu season, just shy of the record 114 deaths four years ago.

