Conditions ripe for wildfires across Texoma

While these counties have enacted outdoor burn bans, it's a good idea to avoid flames across all of Texoma during this time of low humidity, high wind and warm temperatures. (KTEN)

Officials warn that conditions are favorable for wildfires to start and spread across Texoma. (KTEN)

Most areas of Texoma are near elevated to elevated fire conditions on Thursday. Grass fires and wildfires are very possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Oklahoma, including McClain, Pttsburg and Pottawatomie counties in the KTEN viewing area.

The warning means the combination of wind, warm temperatures and low humidity make conditions ripe for the development of wildfires, and that any fires are likely to spread rapidly.

The weather service says the highest fire danger in Texas includes the area of Cooke County west of Interstate 35.

You are urged to keep these tips in mind: