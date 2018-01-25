Conditions ripe for wildfires across Texoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Conditions ripe for wildfires across Texoma

Posted: Updated:
Officials warn that conditions are favorable for wildfires to start and spread across Texoma. (KTEN) Officials warn that conditions are favorable for wildfires to start and spread across Texoma. (KTEN)
While these counties have enacted outdoor burn bans, it's a good idea to avoid flames across all of Texoma during this time of low humidity, high wind and warm temperatures. (KTEN) While these counties have enacted outdoor burn bans, it's a good idea to avoid flames across all of Texoma during this time of low humidity, high wind and warm temperatures. (KTEN)

Most areas of Texoma are near elevated to elevated fire conditions on Thursday. Grass fires and wildfires are very possible.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for much of Oklahoma, including McClain, Pttsburg and Pottawatomie counties in the KTEN viewing area.

The warning means the combination of wind, warm temperatures and low humidity make conditions ripe for the development of wildfires, and that any fires are likely to spread rapidly.

The weather service says the highest fire danger in Texas includes the area of Cooke County west of Interstate 35.

You are urged to keep these tips in mind:

  • Refrain from outdoor burning and grilling
  • Don't park or drive over tall grass
  • Keep a fire extinguisher on hand
  • Secure loose chains on vehicles to prevent sparks
  • Extinguish cigarettes completely

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.