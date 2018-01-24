Trump questions missing text messages of FBI agents

FBI officials Lisa Page and Peter Strzok both formerly worked on Robert Muller's investigative team.

President Trump and other top Republicans are raising questions of bias concerning two FBI officials.

"Watergate Part II". That's what one former deputy assistant director of the FBI's Counterterror Division is calling missing text messages between two people with FBI connections who were formerly on Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation team.

President Trump and Texas Rep. John Ratlciffe (R-District 4) are stepping up their rhetoric against some federal crimefighters after a new twist in a text message drama.

Five months' worth of text messages between the two FBI staffers -- Peter Strzok and Lisa Page -- are said to be missing.

The president tweeted Wednesday that this is "one of the "biggest stories in a long time."

In one of the biggest stories in a long time, the FBI now says it is missing five months worth of lovers Strzok-Page texts, perhaps 50,000, and all in prime time. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

"I think he thinks there's great cause for concern," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

For months, two FBI staffers who were engaged in an affair exchanged tens of thousands of texts -- including some that were said to be critical of the president, repeatedly referring to him as an "idiot."

NBC News has learned that one of the two federal agents, Peter Strzok, interviewed former national security adviser Michael Flynn at the White House a year ago.

Strzok was later removed by Robert Muller from his position on the Russia investigation team.

Though it's not clear that Strzok's personal views ever affected his work, newly-revealed messages show he may have balked to join Muller's team in the first place.

"I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concern there's no big there there," Strzok wrote, although the context of that message is not completely clear.

Rep. Ratcliffe said that the agents' texts showed an intent to act on their bias against the president.

"When you have top FBI officials doing more than just expressing a bias, but acting on it, it certainly raises the question about whether people like Strzok and Page were able to influence the ultimate outcome of the investigations going on in 2016," he said.

So are the text messages missing from December 2016 to May 2017 really a problem? Some of the texts that have been released between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page referred to a "secret society," a term that has outraged some conservatives.

Grayson College political science professor Mary Linder said that this is a matter of lack of transparency.

"We need more... we need to know what's going on, because there's a credibility issue and we need to make sure that both sides of any issue are acting with full ethics of how they're handling a situation," she said.

Sen. Richard Burr (R-North Carolina) heads the Senate Intelligence Committee. "I don't know that i read anything into it other than that there may be a technical glitch at the bureau," he said.

The Justice Department says software upgrades on Samsung phones may be to blame for the missing texts. Burr vowed "we will leave no stone unturned" to figure out what happened.

Rep. Ratcliffe is calling for a subpoena of all phone companies to retrieve those text messages.

Top Democrats say the GOP attacks smack of "desperation" and are "at odds with the facts" as the president publicly continues to question his confidence in the nation's top law enforcement agency.