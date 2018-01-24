State grant for Sherman mental health center - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

State grant for Sherman mental health center

By Lisanne Anderson, KTEN News
Texoma Community Center in Sherman. (KTEN)

SHERMAN, Texas -- North Texas is getting funding from the government to expand mental health services.

The Texoma Community Center is one of 23 state facilities receiving grant money from $30 million fund. There were 38 other institutions competing for the grant.

The money will go toward one of TCC's five existing projects, including a veteran's expansion project and a crisis project.

"I'm very excited about it," said Texoma Community Center CEO Daniel Thompson. "Historically, the state has not provided a lot of additional funds to our region ... we are a governmental unit, and we are one of the lowest-funded per capita."

The Texoma Community Center is also receiving funding to let patients be treated at local hospitals as well as state hospitals.

