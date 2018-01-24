Gunter schools reopen after flu hiatus

Gunter ISD students wipe down their desks after returning from a flu hiatus. (KTEN)

GUNTER, Texas -- All the schools in Gunter closed for four days to try and battle back from a flu outbreak.

On Wednesday, students and teachers were back in class, and the district says the unplanned midwinter break was a success.

Last week, more than 30 percent of students were out sick. When the bell rang on Wednesday morning, the absentee rate was under 8 percent.

The Gunter Independent School District hired a company to disinfect all campuses during the hiatus to help stop the flu from spreading.

"We know that we made the right decision," said Superintendent Dr. Jill Siler. "We're hopeful this is going to stop the cycle. We have 10 weeks left of flu season, and we know it is not over yet, but our hope is that the cycle of dramatic sickness that we have seen has been stopped."

Bonham ISD was also back in session Wednesday after closing because of the influenza outbreak.

Schools in two Oklahoma districts -- Boswell and Coleman -- will be closed on Thursday because of the flu.