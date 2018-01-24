Sherman officer and assailant hurt during arrest

SHERMAN, Texas -- A Sherman police officer was injured Tuesday trying to arrest an unruly suspect.

Police spokesman Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers were called to the 3800 block of North Frisco Road at around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a man with a suspicious vehicle.

"Upon arrival, they found the vehicle and the occupant and they began speaking with him and determined that he was lying about his name,"

Mullen said. When the man was determined to be Garrett Wayne Owen, he was found to have two outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon and another for possession of a controlled substance.

"When officers attempted to take Owen into custody, he resisted and began to fight," Mullen said. Police had to use pepper spray and a Taser to subdue him as he attempted to grab an officer's weapon. Police said he might have been under the influence at the time of the incident.

"It's not common for a fight of this extent to happen," Mullen said. "Someone who's not feeling pain or may not be getting fatigued like the normal person would can fight harder and longer and take more to get him under control."

One unnamed officer involved in the incident was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Owen, 29, was also injured in the scuffle, and was taken to the Grayson County Jail after treatment.

He faces a variety of charges, including resisting arrest, aggravated assault of a public servant, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at more than $700,000.