New housing planned to handle Sherman's growth

SHERMAN, Texas -- Sherman's rapid growth is a regular topic on KTEN News. The growth means more jobs are coming to Texoma, and those people will need somewhere to live.

"Finisar is here, and they're literally hiring now," said Terrance Steele, the city's Director of Administration.

He's talking about Finisar Corporation, which is bringing is bringing 600 new high-tech jobs to Grayson County as it moves in to the former MEMC facility on US 75.

"What we're trying to do is make sure we have the inventory on the ground for those potential people that will be relocating to the area," Steele said.

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Committee recently approved two developments that would add 162 new homes to the housing inventory.

"We had two developers come in with plans to plat their properties," City Council member Shawn Teamann said.

One site is in the 4500 and 4600 blocks of Quail Run Road and the 4600 block of Cormorant Drive, where the owner is planning to put up 76 new homes in the near future.

The second development is in the 1400 and 1600 blocks of South FM 1417, where 86 new homes are planned.

Teamann said Sherman has been planning for this growth for a long time, and city leaders are excited to see that it's finally here.

"It's something that you should be able to expect ,and that we can expect as Dallas continues to grow and everything pushes north," he said.

Teamann adds that city planners have been bracing for this rapid growth, and now that it's here, he expects Sherman can deal with it, be ready no matter how fast the pace.