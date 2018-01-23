Vehicle may have sparked Love County wildfire

Wildfire victim Brad Wilson said he found solace in this cross that was hanging on his charred shed. (KTEN)

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -- The Love County sheriff believes sparks from a vehicle driving down Interstate 35 may have caused Monday's 600-acre grass fire that burned four homes and six other buildings near the freeway.

Firefighters battled the flames and gusty winds around Thackerville for more than five hours.

Property owners spent the day Tuesday assessing the damage. Brad Wilson found what he considered a glimmer of hope amidst the destruction.

"This was just an old ceramic tile that I hung up on the side of my shed," he said. "I was kind of looking for a message this morning and I saw that cross hanging on the shed."

Wilson said he didn't have it as bad as some of his neighbors. "Some residents lost everything ... I mean, so many people lost so much more."

"The largest one was in the Thackerville area around the five-mile marker," Sheriff Marty Grisham said. "As you all know, the wind was blowing hard and the fire spread quickly."

After bringing the flames under control, firefighters worked on hot spots all night and all day Tuesday.

But Wilson says he woke up to a divine signal.

"Everything else was burned off of it except for the cross that was left on the shed," he said. "I walked around this morning just kind of looking for a message -- for not just myself and my home, but for everybody in Thackerville -- and that's the message that I got."

It's a little sign that Wilson says means everything will be okay. And he says that is thanks to the men and women who risked their lives to make sure it worked out that way.

"I've lived here for most all my life, and it's just a real credit to the people who live here," he said.

Wilson added that his daughter is in a wheelchair, and he's not sure if she would have been saved without the firefighter who he said threw his daughter over his shoulder and carried her to safety.

Another fire yesterday in Marietta claimed the home of two public servants -- a 911 dispatcher and her husband, who is a volunteer firefighter. They lost everything in the blaze; the cause is unknown.

Colleagues are planning a "fill-the-boot" fundraiser to help the couple on Saturday.