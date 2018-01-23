Cleanup underway at historic Ada lake

It's been 35 years since silt was removed from Wintersmith Lake in Ada. (KTEN)

ADA, Okla. -- The City of Ada is starting a program to remove silt buildup from Wintersmith Lake.

The city calls it an eyesore because silt hasn't been removed from the lake in 35 years. And this is just the start of things in the future for the central feature at Wintersmith Park, which dates back to 1933.

"This will be kind of a temporary fix," explained Ada city spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher. "It'll look way better so that we can plan for the future for a major, major renovation, because they're very costly. So right now we'll get this started, and make a big impact on what we have already for everybody."

Bratcher added that the silt is expected to be removed by early spring.