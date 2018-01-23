Keeping your home safe from wildfire danger

Tall, dry grass means an increased danger of wildfires on your property. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Low humidity and strong winds create a perfect storm for wildfires. Several fires devastated hundreds of acres across Oklahoma and Texas in recent days.

The Noble Research Institute says an outdoor fire can get out of hand in a matter of minutes.

"In a day like today, if something were to catch, if the proper equipment weren't there to stop it, it can spread very quickly," said NRI wildlife consultant Steven Smith.

But there are ways to prevent fires from getting out of hand and reaching buildings and vehicles.

"Keep cedars away," Smith advised. "Flammable fuels like cedars, hay bales, tall grass around buildings... keep everything mowed short. It might not stop it, but it'll reduce the intensity and give the firefighters a chance to save the structures."

He adds that while a range fire can be devastating to the land, there is a silver lining.

"If a wildfire happens to go across your native grasslands, your wooded areas, it's not destroyed; it just kind of starts the slate over," Smith said. "Everything will come back. It will be nice and green this spring if we get some rains."

And if you've got plans to burn garbage or brush, Smith urges you to hold off until Texoma gets more rain and less wind.