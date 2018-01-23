Keeping your home safe from wildfire danger - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Keeping your home safe from wildfire danger

Posted: Updated:
By Colton Thompson, KTEN News
Connect
Tall, dry grass means an increased danger of wildfires on your property. (KTEN) Tall, dry grass means an increased danger of wildfires on your property. (KTEN)

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Low humidity and strong winds create a perfect storm for wildfires. Several fires devastated hundreds of acres across Oklahoma and Texas in recent days.

The Noble Research Institute says an outdoor fire can get out of hand in a matter of minutes.

"In a day like today, if something were to catch, if the proper equipment weren't there to stop it, it can spread very quickly," said NRI wildlife consultant Steven Smith

But there are ways to prevent fires from getting out of hand and reaching buildings and vehicles.

"Keep cedars away," Smith advised. "Flammable fuels like cedars, hay bales, tall grass around buildings... keep everything mowed short. It might not stop it, but it'll reduce the intensity and give the firefighters a chance to save the structures."

He adds that while a range fire can be devastating to the land, there is a silver lining.

"If a wildfire happens to go across your native grasslands, your wooded areas, it's not destroyed;  it just kind of starts the slate over," Smith said. "Everything will come back. It will be nice and green this spring if we get some rains."

And if you've got plans to burn garbage or brush, Smith urges you to hold off until Texoma gets more rain and less wind.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.