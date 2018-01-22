Denison retail development 'something different'

An artist's rendering of The Shops at Gateway Village in Denison. (KTEN)

DENISON, Texas -- There are big plans underway for Gateway Village in Denison.

Developers have released the master plan for what they're calling The Shops at Gateway Village. The 75-acre site includes restaurants, retail shops, a movie theater, and space for offices.

Denison Development Alliance vice president William Myers said his organization wants to bring retail and restaurant developments that are unique to the area.

"This is an opportunity for us to offer something new, something different to the market," he said. "To update the quality and be a regional draw in Texoma so Texoma dollars don't go south into the Metroplex."

The first Gateway Village tenant to break ground will be the entertainment venue HeyDay, which plans to open by the end of the year.