9 Locals Make OCA Football Roster

The Oklahoma Coaches Association has released their athletes for the All-State football game this summer.
9 local athletes made the roster with six representing the West team and three representing the East.
The game will be played July 27th in Tulsa. The players include:
WEST
Spencer Somerville, Plainview QB
Sebastian Cifuentes, Pauls Valley OL
Brody Odom, Wynnewood LB
Briston Summers, Davis; Houston Haines, Sulphur; Tyler Yakubchik, Plainview; DB
East
QB: Jackson McFarlane, Ada
Tyrone Howell, Idabel
Christain Dalpaos, Savanna lb
