9 Locals Make OCA Football Roster

The Oklahoma Coaches Association has released their athletes for the All-State football game this summer.

9 local athletes made the roster with six representing the West team and three representing the East.

The game will be played July 27th in Tulsa. The players include:

WEST

Spencer Somerville, Plainview QB

Sebastian Cifuentes, Pauls Valley OL

Brody Odom, Wynnewood LB

Briston Summers, Davis; Houston Haines, Sulphur; Tyler Yakubchik, Plainview; DB

East

QB: Jackson McFarlane, Ada

Tyrone Howell, Idabel

Christain Dalpaos, Savanna lb

